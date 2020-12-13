Man, 21, died at hospital in Long Beach after being shot; suspects sought

A 21-year-old man who was shot in an apparent gang-related attack died late Saturday in a hospital in Long Beach and police are searching for his killer on Sunday.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Loma Vista Drive, Long Beach police reported.

Detectives learned that Miguel Reyes of Long Beach and an unidentified woman were getting out of their car when they were confronted by a group of men, at least one of whom opened fire, hitting Reyes but not the woman, LBPD reported.

Officers and paramedics were summoned to the scene, rendered aid and paramedics took Reyes to a local hospital, police said.

Reyes died from his injuries Saturday, but police were not informed of the death until Sunday, they said.

The suspects fled the scene on foot after the shooting, police said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call LBPDDetectives Michael Hubbard or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

