MamaK Foundation to mentor foster youth

The Williams family is five kids strong thanks to adoption. Two of the sons are birth children and three were adopted through county foster care.

Now mom Kelly Williams wants to share her love with youth emancipating from foster care. They've launched the MamaK Foundation with their first fundraiser happening this weekend.

The MamaK Foundation is named after mom Kelly. First, daughter Mara was adopted and then Shawn and Davion after the boys appeared on FOX 11's Wednesday's Child segment.

As this Wednesday's Child adoptive family launches a non-profit they do so with the knowledge and insight of being there for their own children from foster care.

With the pandemic, foundation mentors meet with youth leaving the foster care system sharing wisdom and life matters like job interview tips and resumes.

The MamaK Foundation will host it's first fundraiser on Saturday, December 4th at the Renaissance Hotel in Newport Beach with hopes of mentoring many more youth as they transition from foster care to adulthood.

For more information on MamaK Foundation visit their website.

