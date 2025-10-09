Magic Johnson named LA World Cup 2026 Community Ambassador

The Brief Earvin "Magic" Johnson has been named an Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Community Ambassador. Johnson will join other ambassadors, including Snoop Dogg and Eva Longoria, to help the committee leave a lasting legacy in the community. The first U.S. Men's National Team match of the tournament will be hosted in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.



Magic Johnson, a legendary figure in sports and business, has been named an official community ambassador for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee.

Los Angeles will be the site of the opening U.S. men’s national team match at SoFi Stadium, with 39 days of fan events and experiences to follow across the region.

The backstory:

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), is responsible for delivering the FIFA World Cup 26™ to Los Angeles.

The tournament will feature a record 48 teams and will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The event will be a major highlight for Los Angeles, which is also set to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2026 and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Magic Johnson said he was "honored to serve as an official community ambassador for the Los Angeles World Cup 2026."

He added, "I’ve lived in Los Angeles for over four decades and have seen how the power of sports can inspire, uplift, and unite people from all walks of life. I’m committed to supporting the host committee’s efforts to leave a lasting legacy throughout the tournament, ensuring Los Angeles shines on the world stage."

Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, also commented on the announcement. "We are excited to welcome Magic Johnson, an icon for the Los Angeles region, as an official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 community ambassador," Schloessman said.

"Magic’s legacy of excellence, both on the court and in the community, makes him a powerful voice for what this tournament represents, which perfectly aligns with our mission to create a World Cup experience that leaves a meaningful legacy for generations to come."

Big picture view:

As a five-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Johnson's involvement is intended to strengthen the host committee’s vision of using the tournament to create a lasting legacy for the region.

Johnson, who has a long history of investing in and advocating for underserved communities, joins a team of prominent ambassadors that includes community chairman Snoop Dogg and official community ambassadors Cobi Jones and Eva Longoria.

Their collective goal is to inspire local community participation and showcase Los Angeles to the world.