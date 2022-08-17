Man allegedly armed with machete shot by LAPD officer in Lake Balboa

A call reporting a man with a machete in Lake Balboa Wednesday morning ended in a police shooting, according to officials.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the area near Sherman Way and Andasol Avenue across the street from an elementary school.

When officers arrived in the area, they encountered the suspect, described only as a male in his 20s armed with a machete.

The suspect refused to comply with the officer's orders to drop the machete, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. After the suspect allegedly advanced toward an officer armed with the machete, an officer opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

No officers were injured.

No other details were immediately available.