Large anti-ICE protest and march held in MacArthur Park during daylong 'community stoppage'

Hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday took over MacArthur Park in Los Angeles' Westlake District as part of a full day of immigration enforcement protests.

The demonstration comes about a month after federal agents on horseback moved through the park.

Last week, there was an ICE raid dubbed "Operation Trojan Horse" at a nearby Home Depot. Federal agents showed up in a Penske truck and arrested 16 undocumented people.

What they're saying:

"The message is clear. We stand for solidarity and again like I said, we're not standing for tyranny. The best thing we can do is come out and show support," said protester Brian Jointer.

"Today we are taking back the park peacefully but also sending a very strong message that Angelenos will not stand for this type of racist immigration enforcement activities," said Jorge-Mario Cabrera.

The march was followed by a caravan to the board of supervisors meeting. All of it is part of a broader protest.

RELATED: Immigrant-rights advocates undertake 24-hour 'community stoppage'

"We will use our economic power by boycotting companies such as Home Depot, Walmart, Target and fast food restaurants but also we're investing in street vendors, local community businesses," said Cabrera.

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security has said its operations are about enforcing immigration laws, not instilling fear.

"Our goal here at MacArthur Park and anywhere in LA is to go after that Title 8 mission. Title 8 being our immigration statuses," said Gregory Bovino, USBP Chief Patrol Agent.