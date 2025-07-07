ICE in LA: MacArthur Park targeted in federal immigration enforcement operation

The Brief A large presence of federal agents surrounded MacArthur Park during the late morning hours of Monday, July 7, 2025. LA Mayor Karen Bass arrived at the scene and said the incident was "unacceptable." It's unclear if anyone was detained during the apparent sweep.



An apparent federal immigration sweep occurred at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles' Westlake District late Monday morning.

What we know:

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed several agents surrounding the famed park at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and S. Alvarado Street.

A black Department of Homeland Security helicopter was seen overhead, while agents on the ground were in armored vehicles and on horseback.

By 11:07 a.m., LA Mayor Karen Bass was at the scene in a powder blue suit. She was quickly surrounded by local media as well as federal agents. A short time later, she left the area in a city-issued vehicle.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was at the scene of an apparent ICE raid in MacArthur Park on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Authorities confirmed no one was detained in the incident.

Mayor Bass: ‘This is unacceptable’

What they're saying:

A FOX 11 photojournalist was on the ground as Mayor Bass was surrounded.

FOX 11's camera was rolling as Mayor Bass was heard asking, "Can I talk to ‘em?" and he responded by saying, "I’ll get her on the phone."

She then takes the phone to speak to their commander and is heard saying "They have completed their mission here" and asking "What's the timeframe before they leave?"

She then returns the phone to a border patrol agent.

Seconds later, she was asked if she'd like to make a statement and she immediately responded saying, "They need to leave and they need to leave right now because this is unacceptable!"

It's unclear who she was speaking to Rodney S. Scott, the Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, or DHS Secretary Krisi Noem.

Mayor Bass later shared her experience of the situation on social media.

"This is footage from today in MacArthur Park.

Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through.

The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW.

Absolutely outrageous," she wrote.

The backstory:

The ongoing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and Orange counties erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

The other side:

"We don't comment on ongoing enforcement operations," a senior DHS official told FOX 11.