Lyft driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting, kidnapping teenager

Police in Santa Ana arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly sexually assaulting and kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the teen girl was in the area of 1200 North Bewely and needed her cell phone charged. 30-year-old Fredi Rojas driving by slowly, flagged him down and asked for a charger.

Rojas then stopped his vehicle and as the girl approached the car, he forced her inside and drove to a nearby parking lot where he sexually assaulted her, police said in a statement.

Following the assault, police say Rojas drove her to another location and dropped her off.

Rojas, who is a Lyft driver, was driving a white Nissan Rogue rental vehicle at the time of the incident.

Rojas was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault with bail set at $1,000,000.

Santa Ana detectives believe there might be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Amanda Miller at 714-245-8363 or email her at amiller5@santa-ana.org. You can submit an anonymous tip to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.