Lunar New Year massacre: Shooting victim tried to rush recovery to return to work, Newsom says

One of the shooting victims in the Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park apparently wanted to rush his recovery from Saturday's horrific incident – all because he needed to be back at work, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

During a visit to Monterey Park, about a day after a gunman entered a ballroom dance studio opened fire and killed at least 11 people, Newsom shared a story with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson on an interaction the California Governor had with one of the shooting victims in the hospital.

"The first thing [the patient] said to me is, 'How many days I'm going to be in here?' And I immediately asked the doctor to come in." Newsom recalled. "And it wasn't for medical reasons. He was asking financial. He said, 'I can't afford to be here. I got to get out of here. I don't have the money.' And then the next question he asks is, 'What can I do tomorrow? I'm supposed to be at work.'"

While Newsom didn't give away that specific patient's identity, the Governor said that the shooting survivor is expected to be OK.

For those looking to help survivors like the anonymous shooting victims and others impacted by the horrific mass shooting can click here for more information.

