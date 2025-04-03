Los Angeles weather: More rain and possible t-storms expected before warming trend arrives

As the weekend approaches, Southern California can expect to see warmer temperatures and sunny skies, but first, there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Thursday’s forecast.

Some areas may also see gusty winds.

Rain and mountain snow expected to roll in by Thursday afternoon

What we know:

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said models show showers and thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

In addition, snow levels could also be around 5,000 feet but could possibly drop to 4,000 feet.

"We’re going to continue with a mixed bag of weather conditions," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan. "We will get sunshine and then clouds will roll in a chance of rain, and it’s a dynamic air mass and that could produce thunderstorms, especially for those interior valleys."

She added that portions of Ventura County, the San Fernando and San Gabriels valleys, extending into the Inland Empire could see light rain measuring about a quarter of an inch or less.

Warming trend expected next week

What's next:

It’s going to be a great weekend to enjoy the great outdoors.

"We're going to slowly start to clear out Friday, but early Friday there's still that opportunity of some residual moisture. By this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, we're going to clear out and a big ridge is going to build in. Temperatures are going to soar back to the 70s and 80s. Sunday, just gorgeous as the offshore flow develops. Storm systems continue to push and get deflected away from Southern California," Khan explained.

A dome of high pressure will then continue to linger over Southern California, as some communities could see 90s and even triple digits next week.