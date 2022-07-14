11 LA-area restaurants make OpenTable's 100 best for outdoor dining

Good news for fans of outdoor dining!

OpenTable just released its list of 100 best restaurants for outdoor dining - and Los Angeles topped the list, with 11 restaurants making the cut.

Analysts curated 13.6 million verified diner reviews to identify restaurants from coast-to-cast with good views, cuisine, and a spectacular outdoor dining experience.

This year, California saw the greatest number of restaurants on the list, featuring 37 restaurants across Los Angeles, Napa, San Diego, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Sonoma, Santa Monica, Carlsbad and more. Florida is runner up, featuring 11 restaurants from cities including Miami Beach, Naples and Key West.

"Outdoor dining played a major role in buoying the restaurant industry over the last few years, and restaurants took note – whether adding, expanding or elevating their offerings," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable. "Offering outdoor dining is now a key part of restaurants' business, and we're happy to see that diners continue to embrace it."

Here are the LA-area restaurants that made the list:

Bacari - Silver Lake

The Front Yard - Studio City

Cafe Bizou - Agoura Hills

Gracias Madre - West Hollywood

L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele -Hollywood

Girl & The Goat LA - DTLA

Fia - Santa Monica

AOC 3rd Street - Beverly/Fairfax/La Brea /3rd St.

Ca Del Sole - Toluca Lake

Tin Roof Bistro - Manhattan Beach

Casa Nostra Ristorante Westlake Village - Agoura Hills/Westlake Village

To see the full list, tap or click here.