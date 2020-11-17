Los Angeles Rams player tests positive for COVID-19

article

The Los Angeles Rams have announced a player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Rams said on social media the player "immediately entered self-quarantine and out of an abundance of caution, we are entering intensive protocol."

The team did not release the identity of the player who tested positive. Players and coaches will have their meetings from home, the Rams said in a statement.

Prior to Tuesday night's announcement, offensive lineman Brian Allen, linebacker Terrell Lewis and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth were the previous known COVID-19 cases for the Rams.

