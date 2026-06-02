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Driver leads 10-minute police chase across Los Angeles

By
FOX 11
Police Chases
Published June 2, 2026 6:14 PM PDT
Published June 2, 2026 6:14 PM PDT
Driver leads dangerous police chase across LA
Driver leads dangerous police chase across LA

Driver leads dangerous police chase across LA

A driver led a dangerous police chase across Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - A man is in handcuffs – but not before leading an intense police chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Tuesday, June 2.

At one point during the chase, the suspect sideswiped parked cars near Koreatown. The suspect eventually got pinned by LAPD and was detained by officers.

The suspect was initially wanted for grand theft auto. Officials did not say if the suspect is linked to other crimes.

Police chase suspect drives the wrong way, hits parked cars
Police chase suspect drives the wrong way, hits parked cars

Police chase suspect drives the wrong way, hits parked cars

A police chase suspect was spotted driving the wrong way and then hitting parked cars in Los Angeles.

No injuries were reported in the police chase.

Police Chases