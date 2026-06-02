Driver leads 10-minute police chase across Los Angeles

A man is in handcuffs – but not before leading an intense police chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Tuesday, June 2.

At one point during the chase, the suspect sideswiped parked cars near Koreatown. The suspect eventually got pinned by LAPD and was detained by officers.

The suspect was initially wanted for grand theft auto. Officials did not say if the suspect is linked to other crimes.

No injuries were reported in the police chase.