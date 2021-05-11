Los Angeles Philharmonic unveils concert schedule for Hollywood Bowl reopening

From Kool & the Gang to Yo-Yo Ma to Christina Aguilera, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association unveiled Tuesday the summer lineup for the Hollywood Bowl, which is reopening after a year of COVID-19 closure.

The Bowl will host five previously announced private performances for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers, beginning Saturday. But the Bowl will open its doors to the general public beginning July 3, opening with its traditional two-night July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, featuring Kool & the Gang. The season will continue through Sept. 28.

According to the LA Phil, the Bowl will be a "majority vaccinated venue." Two sections will be reserved for non-vaccinated people, who must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to be admitted. Face coverings will be required of all attendees.

Among the season highlights are appearances by Aguilera on July 16 and 17, H.E.R. on Aug. 13-14, Viola Davis on July 15 and Yo-Yo Ma on Sept. 14.

The season will also again feature movie screenings with live orchestra accompaniment, with the schedule featuring "The Princess Bride," "Black Panther" and "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."

"Music-making is ultimately about the shared experience of people coming together and being united in a communion of sound," said Gustavo

Dudamel, the philharmonic's music and artistic director. "For musicians, there is no greater joy than feeling our instruments resonate in harmony with those around, and that is why this return to in-person performances at the Hollywood Bowl is such a powerfully important moment. After the many challenges of this past year, we all feel a profound sense of joy and gratitude to be able to once again share music with you, and especially to be able to offer these opening concerts to our heroes on the front lines, who have given their all to keep us safe this past year."

Dudamel will lead more than a dozen of the LA Phil's more than 50 performances during the season.

LA Phil subscribers can renew their seats immediately at HollywoodBowl.com or by calling 323-850-2000. No new subscriptions are being offered.

Three concert packages will go on sale May 27. Tickets for the July 3-4 opening fireworks performances will go on sale May 18, while other individual concerts will go on sale June 1.

All ticketing will be done digitally.