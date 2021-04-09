Hollywood Bowl to reopen for 14 weeks of summer concerts beginning in July

article

The iconic Hollywood Bowl will reopen this summer after having to cancel its summer concert season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to announce that the Hollywood Bowl will reopen this summer!" officials announced Friday.

The Hollywood Bowl will host four free concerts in May and June for healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers as a gesture of thanks for all they have done for Los Angeles throughout the pandemic.

Starting in July, the Bowl will present 14 weeks of summer concerts. Audience capacity will be based on LA County guidance, and the full lineup of artists and details about ticketing will be announced May 11.

RELATED: Silent Summer: Hollywood Bowl cancels summer season for first time

"The health of our audiences, artists, and staff is our top priority. We are working closely with officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and our friends at Kaiser Permanente on our reopening plan," officials said. "We look forward to sharing more with you in the coming weeks about what to expect from a visit to our venues and the measures designed to keep you safe."

Advertisement

To learn more about the reopening plan and the 2021 season, visit hollywoodbowl.com/reopening.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.