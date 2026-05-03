Deadly hit-and-run in Playa del Rey leaves man and child dead; Suspect on the run

The Brief A man and a 1-year-old child were killed in a two-car hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Playa del Rey. Police say one driver fled the scene, and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities are still searching for the suspect and investigating whether speed or alcohol played a role.



A search is underway for a man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey.

LAPD says a man and a young child died after the early morning collision.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Just learning about it on my walk here, it's devastating," a Playa del Rey resident said.

Authorities say the two-car accident near Vista del Mar, south of Culver Boulevard, left one man and a 1-year-old dead.

LAFD says a woman was also injured in the crash and is in critical condition.

"It's horrible, what you just told me, tragic," one Playa del Rey resident said.

Fire officials say one of the drivers involved in the accident fled the scene.

First responders say the suspect is a man in his 30s.

"It's crazy, people come flying down there all the time, it's narrow," another resident told FOX 11.

Right now, it's unclear if speed or alcohol was a factor in Sunday's crash, but residents say that stretch has historically been prone to people driving at high speeds.

"Generally, what you will see is people braking really hard as you go into that," one man said.

"In general, I think people are always just driving too fast," another person said. "I can't speak to the details of what happened. I'm just learning about this now, but it's devastating."

The relationship of the victims is still unknown.