LA ICE protests, Day 7: Hearing set for Trump's use of National Guard, Marines

Protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have officially reached Day 7.

Protests over the last day or two have been peaceful, a stark contrast to the unrest videos that surfaced over the weekend.

Away from the skirmish lines, things have remained heated between California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump. The former accused the Commander in Chief of manufacturing chaos in Los Angeles County for political gain. President Trump, on the other hand, continues to call the Governor "Newscum" and made offensive remarks about California, including calling LA County "a third-world country" and that if it wasn't for him taking matters into his own hands, the area would have burned "just like the homes" during the Jan. 2025 wildfires.

Local elected officials have echoed statements similar to Newsom in calling for the National Guards and Marines to leave Southern California.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

East LA home raided

7:30 a.m.: Video from Citizen App showed local and federal law enforcement at the scene where a home located near the intersection of .E 6th Street and S. Ditman Avenue was raided.

ICE arrests in LA County

7 a.m.: FOX News' Bill Melugin reported that federal authorities have made over 300 arrests since operations began Friday, June 6.

Man arrested for allegedly handing out riot gear

6:43 a.m.: Federal officials announced a man has been arrested on allegations of handing out riot gear during an anti-ICE protest in downtown LA earlier this week.

California vs. Trump administration

5 a.m.: A hearing is scheduled over President Trump's use of the National Guard and Marines in LA.

Protests at local hotels

4:30 a.m.: FOX 11's Mario Ramirez recapped a protest that happened overnight in Whittier. Demonstrators began gathering at local hotels after hearing about potential ICE agents staying there as guests.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.