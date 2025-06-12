Expand / Collapse search

LA ICE protests, Day 7: Hearing set for Trump's use of National Guard, Marines

By
Published  June 12, 2025 4:58am PDT
Immigration
FOX 11

Protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have officially reached Day 7. 

Protests over the last day or two have been peaceful, a stark contrast to the unrest videos that surfaced over the weekend.

Away from the skirmish lines, things have remained heated between California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump. The former accused the Commander in Chief of manufacturing chaos in Los Angeles County for political gain. President Trump, on the other hand, continues to call the Governor "Newscum" and made offensive remarks about California, including calling LA County "a third-world country" and that if it wasn't for him taking matters into his own hands, the area would have burned "just like the homes" during the Jan. 2025 wildfires.

Trump makes false claims about LA protests

Trump makes false claims about LA protests

President Donald Trump made several misleading and false claims about the recent protests in Los Angeles as he spoke Tuesday at Fort Bragg, including exaggerations about violence, immigration, and local law enforcement response. Trump claimed LA would be "burning" without federal troops, described the protests as a "foreign invasion," claims that are heavily disputed by local residents and local and state leaders.

Local elected officials have echoed statements similar to Newsom in calling for the National Guards and Marines to leave Southern California.

Message to Marines: 'You are dealing with Americans'

Message to Marines: 'You are dealing with Americans'

Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores made a plea to military personnel on Wednesday.

Timeline of events 

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

East LA home raided

East LA home raided by ICE

East LA home raided by ICE

Citizen App video showed officers in tactical gear outside a home in Los Angeles. The National Guard was also at the scene.

7:30 a.m.: Video from Citizen App showed local and federal law enforcement at the scene where a home located near the intersection of .E 6th Street and S. Ditman Avenue was raided. 

ICE arrests in LA County

7 a.m.: FOX News' Bill Melugin reported that federal authorities have made over 300 arrests since operations began Friday, June 6. 

Man arrested for allegedly handing out riot gear

6:43 a.m.: Federal officials announced a man has been arrested on allegations of handing out riot gear during an anti-ICE protest in downtown LA earlier this week. 

California vs. Trump administration

5 a.m.: A hearing is scheduled over President Trump's use of the National Guard and Marines in LA.

Hearing on Trump's use of National Guard, Marines

Hearing on Trump's use of National Guard, Marines

As anti-ICE protests happen nationwide, President Donald Trump and California will face off in court Thursday.

Protests at local hotels

4:30 a.m.: FOX 11's Mario Ramirez recapped a protest that happened overnight in Whittier. Demonstrators began gathering at local hotels after hearing about potential ICE agents staying there as guests.

Anti-ICE protest at Whittier hotel

Anti-ICE protest at Whittier hotel

Protesters turned their attention to several local hotels after rumors of ICE agents staying there as guests.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day. 

The Source: This report used information provided by FOX 11's crew at the scene and previous FOX 11 coverage. In addition, announcements made by local departments and elected leaders were used in this report.

ImmigrationLos Angeles CountyLos AngelesDowntown LAWestlakeKoreatownParamountSanta AnaOrange CountyCaliforniaDonald J. TrumpKaren BassGavin NewsomInstastories