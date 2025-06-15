LA ICE protests, Day 10: Trump pledges to use 'every resource possible' on ICE raids

Los Angeles is bracing for a second week of protests as ICE raids continue to happen across Southern California.

The new round of protests comes as the No Kings demonstrations were held across the United States on Saturday to protest the policies of the Trump administration. Counting the previous day's protests, Sunday marks the 10th day of demonstrations against ICE raids and Trump's policies for his second term in office.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

Trump doubles down

5:45 p.m.: President Donald Trump announced on social media he will direct "every resource possible" behind mass deportation efforts in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other cities he deems are "core of the Democrat Power Center." Trump made a bizarre claim that undocumented migrants in the aforementioned areas help cheat the election while providing no evidence.

Day 10 of anti-ICE protests

4:35 p.m.: The demonstrations have moved towards Little Tokyo, LAPD said.

4:30 p.m.: The Los Angeles Police Department has recognized there is a peaceful demonstration taking place in downtown Los Angeles. The demonstrations mark the 10th day of protests related to ICE raids and/or President Donald Trump's policies.

Calls to pull the troops from LA

4 p.m.: Earlier in the weekend, Senator Alex Padilla wrote a letter calling for President Trump to pull the National Guard from Los Angeles. The letter comes as a federal judge ordered Trump to hand control of the California National Guard back to the state – until the appeals court blocked that decision.

Recap of No Kings protests

11:15 a.m.: LAPD released a short summary of the arrests made on Saturday. LAPD reports 35 were arrested for curfew; 1 for failure to disperse; 1 for resisting, obstructing or deplaying a police officer; 1 for resisting arrest. The department said three of its officers were hurt on Saturday.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.