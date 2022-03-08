Nearly 18% reduction in homicides so far this year: LAPD

Thirteen fewer homicides were reported in Los Angeles during 2022 so far than during the same period in 2021, a drop of nearly 18%, LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said Tuesday.

The drop is slightly higher than what was reported last week, when LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission that there were 11 fewer homicides than the same period in 2021, a drop of nearly 17%.

"We also continue to gain ground in the areas of victims shot," Choi said. "Two weeks ago, we were down 10.5%. This prior week we are now down 12.1%, which is 34 fewer shooting victims compared to last year this time. However, in this area, we are still up significantly from our 2020 numbers and there's still work to do in this area."

Overall violent crime, however, increased 3.7%, Choi said, about the same as Moore reported last week. The increase represents an additional 181 violent crimes compared to last year.

The city had a nearly 12% year-over-year climb in homicides in 2021, bringing it to levels not seen since 2006. Violent crime increased 3.9% and property crimes rose by 4.2%. The number of people shot rose by 9%.

Other major cities across the United States also experienced major increases in violent crime at that time, and many of the cities had sharper increases than L.A. Robberies have increased about 16% compared to this time last year.

Choi repeated the department's concerns about the increase in robberies involving firearms, putting that number at 38.6%, or an additional 165 robberies that involved firearms.

Moore last week and Choi this week also cited a growing number of robberies occurring in commercial markets, mini markets, gas stations and liquor stores. Choi said the increase in robberies involving these types of market this year verse last year is about 47.7%.

