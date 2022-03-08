Man, 25, shot to death during baby shower in Hawthorne

article

Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot to death during a baby shower in Hawthorne.

The shooting was reported at a home in the 3900 block of West 118th Street shortly before midnight Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Hawthorne police officers found the victim on the ground in the backyard suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was in an argument with another young man who produced a handgun, shot the victim several times and fled, the department said.

The suspect was described as a man in his early 20s, but no detailed description of the suspect was released.

Detectives are still processing the scene, canvassing the area and conducting interviews with additional witnesses.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.