Man shot in the head, killed while in car in North Hollywood

Police were investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in his car in North Hollywood early Monday morning.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 7000 block of Fulton Avenue, between Vanowen Street and Sherman Way. Officials said they received multiple 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. from people stating they heard between four and five gunshots and witnessed another car speeding off from the area.

After the victim was shot, he lost control of his red vehicle and slammed into multiple vehicles parked on the street.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department have arrived at the scene and Fulton Ave. is closed off for the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.