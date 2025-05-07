Knife-wielding man threatens trans woman at LA gas station

The Brief A man was caught on camera stabbing a woman's tire and threatening to stab her too. Gigi Gandy said the stabbing happened after the two flipped each other off. The man has not been identified, but the Los Angeles Police Department says it's investigating the case.



Police are investigating after a man was seen on camera stabbing a woman's tire at a Studio City gas station, and threatening to stab her too.

What we know:

The attack happened around 5:20 p.m. on May 1, at the Arco gas station on Cahuenga Boulevard off of the 101 Freeway.

Gigi Gandy said she was trying to get gas when she saw a man who she said was visibly agitated.

"You could see him in my rearview mirror, just like, spazzing out, screaming, yelling," Gandy said. "And at that point, I actually rolled my window down and poked my head. I was scared to get out of my car to start pumping my gas."

She says the man then pulled in front of her car and started talking to another man at the gas station. Gandy said the two were laughing and glancing in her direction.

Then, Gandy said the man made a U-turn in the parking lot, looked at her and flipped her off.

"So at that point, I exchanged the energy that he gave off to me, so I flip him off back, as any other person would do."

That's when the man got angry. He got out of the car, and stabbed Gandy's tire repeatedly, before shouting at her: "You're lucky I don't stab you."

What they're saying:

Gandy says she's still thinking about the man's threat.

"Traumatized. I'm very traumatized," she said. "I honestly don't even feel safe to be standing here right now."

She said she's not sure why the man was so violent, but speculated it might have been because of her gender.

"Being that I'm transgender, I don't know if that had something to do with it, but you can only guess," Gandy said.

What we don't know:

So far, the man in Gandy's video has not been identified. She said she hasn't yet been able to get the security footage from the gas station, but she has filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gandy said she hopes sharing her video will help identify the man.

The LAPD said it is investigating.