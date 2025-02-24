Santa Ana winds, above-normal temps expected this week in Southern California

The Brief A warm week is expected, peaking on Thursday due to Santa Ana winds. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s in some areas and widespread 80s, even along the coast. Coastal and valley areas will warm 5 to 10 degrees by Wednesday, according to the latest forecasts.



Brace yourself for the heat, Southern California!

The region is set to experience a warm week as high pressure combines with an increasing northerly flow, culminating in Santa Ana winds on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The shift in weather patterns is expected to bring temperatures into the lower 90s in some areas, with widespread 80s even along the coast.

Warmer temps ahead

What we know:

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, according to the latest NWS forecast.

While there will be some heat risk considerations on Thursday due to those above-average temperatures, there will be significant overnight cooling, with lows in the 50s to help mitigate those risks, officials said.

Hottest day of the week

Timeline:

Tuesday : Increasing northerly flow with temperatures rising 2 to 4 degrees in coastal and valley areas.

Wednesday : Santa Ana wind pattern develops, with temperatures climbing 5 to 10 degrees, bringing most areas into the 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday: Expected to be the warmest day, with potential highs in the lower 90s.

What we don't know:

While the forecast predicts significant warming, the exact impact of the Santa Ana winds and potential advisories for wind-prone areas are not yet clear.

Wind advisories may be needed across the western portion of the Santa Barbara south coast each evening and overnight, officials said.

So far, no weather alerts have been issued.

Why you should care:

This weather pattern marks the first significant warm-up of the new year, with temperatures reaching 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Residents should be prepared for the heat, especially on Thursday, and stay informed about any potential wind advisories.

Be prepared

What's next:

As the week progresses, residents are advised to monitor local weather updates for any changes in the forecast, particularly regarding wind advisories and heat risk factors.

The region will experience minimal cloud cover throughout the period, contributing to the warming trend.