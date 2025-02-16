Oscars 2025 Hollywood road closures list

As Hollywood prepares for the 96th Academy Awards, the city has announced road and sidewalk closures that could affect your morning commute.

The Brief The 96th Academy Awards takes place Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre. Several road closures are already in affect.



The following closures are in place leading up to and in some cases, after the awards ceremony.

The Oscars take place Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Dolby Theatre.

Beginning Feb. 9

Johnny Grant Way from Orange Drive to Orchid Ave. from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, March 18, except for emergecy vehicles.

Beginning Feb. 16

North curb lane of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to southeast corner of Orange Drive closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Except MTA buses until Thursday, February 20).

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 230 feet east of Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5.

East and west curb lanes on Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Johnny Grant Way closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 4.

Beginning Feb. 19

North curb lane of Hawthorne Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre portal closed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5. This is a complete sidewalk closure in front of the entrance to Awards Walk. Pedestrian traffic re-routed and emergency access available.

Beginning Feb. 20

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard (with 20-ft Fire Lane) from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5.

The pedestrian crosswalk, mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5, except 8-foot pedestrian access.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5.

Beginning Feb. 23

South curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east closed to the "T" alley from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5. The remainder of Hawthorn Alley to remain open from the "T" east to Highland Avenue.

Beginning Feb. 24

1. Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to "T" of east/west alley closed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 5.

Beginning Feb. 28

Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 3.

Beginning March 1

Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Johnny Grant Way closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 3 except for residents, emergency vehicles, and hotel loading.

Orange Drive from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 3 except for local residents, local business access, and emergency vehicles.

North and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 3.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive closed from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 3. MTA station to be by-passed from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 1 until the first scheduled train on 6:00 AM Monday, March 3. Pedestrian traffic rerouted to south sidewalk.

West sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard closed from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM Monday, March 3.

Close Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 3.

Day of ceremony Mar. 2-3

12:01 a.m. March 2 – 6 a.m. March 3

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

Orange Drive closed from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue closed.. No pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley. 6. East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (300 ft. south of Hollywood Blvd only).

Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd until 9 a.m.

Beginning 4 a.m. March 2- 4 a.m. March 3

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard closed at the Highland Avenue intersection.

Highland Avenue closed from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard closed from La Brea Ave to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard closed from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, the following will be closed between 4 a.m. March 2 – 4 a.m. March 3:

Hawthorn Avenue closed between Orange Drive and La Brea Ave.

Hawthorn Avenue closed between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

McCadden Place closed between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

Yucca Street closed between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue.

Wilcox Avenue closed between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard.

South sidewalk of Franklin Ave closed from Orchid Ave to Highland Ave.

Hillcrest Road closed s/o Franklin Ave to dead end.