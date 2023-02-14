These are the biggest dating red flags in Los Angeles, according to TimeOut

From Galentine’s Day to Singles Awareness Day, it’s safe to say not everyone in Southern California thinks "love is in the air" and has plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

When it comes to the best dating cities in the US, Los Angeles failed to rank in the top 30. However, San Francisco managed to rank fourth, with San Diego not far behind as the ninth-best city for singles, according to WalletHub.

In addition, it’s no secret it’s expensive to live in the Golden State. The same study found the average cost of a date is $90.

It’s not just the cost of living that makes dating in Los Angeles challenging. Here are some of the biggest dating red flags in LA, according to TimeOut readers.

They use an acting headshot as their dating profile photo

With so many aspiring artists, movie studios, and everything that comes with living in Tinseltown, it’s hard to determine if one is looking for love or to score an audition.

They’re not interested in trying new restaurants

Los Angeles is known for its cuisine and has some of the best-ranked restaurants in the nation, so it’s best to have a taste palette that goes beyond the hometown favorite, In-N-Out Burger.

They won’t drive to the opposite side of the 405 Freeway

In 1988, The Proclaimers released a song called "I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)." Well in Los Angeles, it can be difficult to find someone willing to drive even 15 miles for a date. If they live in Brentwood, and you’re in Hawthorne, it’s best to find someone willing to tackle the commute.

They won’t go the Valley

To some, the San Fernando Valley truly is the land that’s "far away."

Other factors include flakiness, bad manners, and not living within Los Angeles County limits.

