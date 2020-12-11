Los Angeles County shatters another daily record for COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row

For the second day in a row, Los Angeles County on Friday shattered another daily record for the highest amount of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

"We’re on a dangerous track to see catastrophic suffering in LA County," warned the county's Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, as she announced 13,815 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the previous record of 12,819 cases reported Thursday.

The new cases reported Friday brought the county's cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 501,635.

The county death toll has also started a sharp upward turn -- something health officials have said was inevitable given the startling surge in cases over the past month. Health officials Friday reported another 50 coronavirus-related deaths, lifting the countywide death toll to 8,199.

The number of people hospitalized increased to 3,624, a jump of more than 600 patients since the beginning of the week.

"The impact of these Thanksgiving surges of cases, on top of already rising cases, is creating extraordinary stress" on the county's health care system, Ferrer said. "Should this be followed by another surge related to the winter holiday, the numbers of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU could become catastrophic."

The rise in hospitalizations led the 11-county Southern California region into a state-mandated stay-at-home order that will be in place until at least Dec. 28.

The stay-at-home order took effect Sunday night, when the region's ICU capacity fell below 15%. Since then, the situation has worsened, with the region's ICU capacity estimated at just 6.2% as of Friday.

On Wednesday, county health services director Dr. Christina Ghaly said the county is averaging about 500 new COVID-19 admissions per day, and if current trends continue, that number will reach 700 per day as early as next week.

She said current modeling estimates that one in 140 residents who are circulating in public are believed to be infectious. But Simon said Thursday that number may be too high. He said researchers at Keck Medicine of USC have estimated the ratio is one in every 50 residents is currently infected with the virus.

Ghaly said the high rate of admission means looming shortages in available and staffed general hospital beds and ICU beds. Hospitals are likely to be moving into surge plans, which could include delaying all non-essential surgeries and potentially reducing staff-to-patient ratios.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.