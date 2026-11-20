The Brief A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook parts of Los Angeles early Friday morning. The location was near Commerce, East Los Angeles, but shaking would have been felt throughout the region because of the central location, according to the USGS. The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocol, sending personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations to inspect critical infrastructure and check for damage across the city.



A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook parts of Los Angeles early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The USGS Earthquake Hazards Program, which monitors and reports on earthquakes, said the quake, which was initially reported as a M4.4, hit near Commerce, East Los Angeles.

U.S. Geological Survey

No damage was expected to be reported, but shaking would have been felt throughout the region because of the central location, according to the USGS.

Local perspective:

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocol, sending personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations to inspect critical infrastructure and check for damage across the city. The department initially reported no structural damage or injuries.

The USGS would like anyone who did not feel any shaking to report it to them, and reminds every if you do feel strong shaking, remember to drop, cover and hold on.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by U.S. Geological Survey and the Los Angeles Fire Department. This story was reported from Orlando.



