The Brief The family of 4-month-old Ariel Rivera Salazar has filed a claim alleging the county removed her without evidence of immediate danger following a domestic dispute. The grieving parents also accused the county of failing to check on the baby's safety in foster care. Ariel was found unresponsive in her foster home on Oct. 6 and died at a hospital that afternoon, but her family says they still have not been told how she died.



Ariel Rivera Salazar had dimples, and her father, Josué, remembers how easily she smiled. He said the family had planned to celebrate her turning 4 months old with balloons and cake.

"My daughter was my whole world," said Stephanie Salazar, Ariel's mother. "That was my only daughter, my only baby."

According to the family's attorney, social workers initially came to the home over a domestic dispute. When a worker told Stephanie Salazar that she was taking Ariel, the mother said she begged the worker to let her daughter stay.

Social workers remove Ariel Rivera Salazar

"I said, 'Have you seen all those cases when the kids, they die?' and the social worker looked at me and told me, 'Don’t worry, that’s not gonna happen to your daughter,'" Stephanie Salazar said. "And look where my daughter is now."

The family has filed a claim alleging the county lacked evidence that Ariel was in immediate danger when she was taken.

Foster care placement and Oct. 6 death

The day after Ariel was removed from her parents, the county placed her in a foster home. According to the claim, Ariel struggled to drink from her bottle and was taken to urgent care with a fever. Her parents allege that social workers failed to check whether she was safe in that home.

The claim states that on Oct. 6, Ariel was found unresponsive in the foster home and died at the hospital that afternoon. Her parents said they were not notified of her death until the next day.

Autopsy results for Ariel Rivera Salazar

The family's attorney said an autopsy was performed, but the family still has not been told how Ariel died.

LA County's response

Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) offered condolences and said state confidentiality laws bar it from confirming any involvement with the family. The department says county agencies review child deaths to identify where their practices need to improve.