The Brief Routine drilling at Chiquita Canyon landfill released trapped gases from decomposing garbage, sending a plume about 500 feet into the air. Fire Capt. Aaron Katon said the plume diminished significantly and no fire occurred. Katon said air monitoring detected none of the gases crews were checking for and no one was at risk.



SkyFOX was over a dark plume of gas rising from the Chiquita Canyon landfill.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call along Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Aaron Katon said workers conducting a routine drilling operation encountered a pocket of naturally occurring gases from decomposing garbage while drilling a hole about 150 feet deep and three feet wide.

The initial plume reached about 500 feet into the air before diminishing significantly shortly afterward, Katon said. He attributed its dark color to decomposing trash.

"There was no fire at any point," Katon said.

Hazardous materials teams conducted air monitoring at the site, around its perimeter and in adjacent communities, Katon said. All readings were zero for the gases crews were monitoring for and would expect to find at a facility like the landfill, he said.

Six workers were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, but Katon believed their injuries were either minor or they were looked at for evaluation purposes.

"No one is at risk," Katon said. "We wouldn't be standing here without respiratory devices if there was any sort of risk."

EVACUATIONS

An evacuation advisory, not an order, was briefly issued for the following Los Angeles County zones before officials announced the public is safe:

CAS-VALVERDE-A [No longer a threat to its residents]

CAS-HASLEY [No longer a threat to its residents]

CAS-HILLCREST [No longer a threat to its residents]

CAS-CAMBRIDGE [No longer a threat to its residents]

CAS-INDUSTRY [No longer a threat to its residents]

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement in the wake of the landfill eruption:

"I’m aware of the incident at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill and am tracking developments closely. [LACFD and] first responders are on scene and a hazardous materials team has been dispatched

I am not pleased. The families of Castaic and the surrounding communities have lived with the burden of this landfill for far too long, and they should not have to wonder whether they are safe. I want answers, and I will not accept vague explanations. What happened at the site today, why it happened, and what safeguards failed are questions the operator and every responsible agency must answer fully and promptly.



Those responsible will be held accountable. My office will stay in close contact with our first responders and regulators, and we will share verified information with the community as soon as we have it. Residents should rely on official County sources and follow guidance from public safety officials."