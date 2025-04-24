LA would need to close half of its animal shelters under Bass' proposed budget cuts

The Brief Los Angeles Animal Services may be one of the city departments hit hardest by Mayor Karen Bass' proposed budget cuts. The cuts would force the department to close at least three of its six shelters. "Euthanasia will increase dramatically," LAAS Interim GM Annette Ramirez said.



Mayor Karen Bass' proposed budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year could hit Los Angeles Animal Services hard. While shelters across the city have been well over capacity for months, budget cuts could force the closure of at least three shelters and layoffs for dozens of employees.

The backstory:

Los Angeles is facing a $1 billion budget deficit. In her State of the City address this week, Bass laid out the proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which includes more than 1,600 layoffs and major cuts to many departments.

By the numbers:

Bass' budget would cut nearly $5 million from the LAAS budget. According to City Controller Kenneth Mejia, the cuts would eliminate nearly a third of the department's staff positions.

Only three city departments — youth development, disability and city planning — face more staff cuts, proportionally.

FOX 11 obtained a city memo from LAAS Interim General Manager Annette Ramirez on the proposed cuts. In it, Ramirez said the cuts would force at least three of the department's six shelters to close. The Harbor, West Los Angeles and West Valley shelters would be closed, Ramirez said.

In total, 62 employees will have to be laid off, including animal care technicians, Animal Control officers, veterinary technicians and more. Sixty additional vacant positions will also be eliminated.

Why you should care:

Los Angeles' animal shelters have been facing overcrowding for years. Last year, FOX 11 reported employees' concerns that shelters were euthanizing healthy dogs just to make room. A month later, LAAS General Manager Staycee Danis resigned.

In the city's memo, Ramirez said that the closures would shift more of a burden to the remaining shelters, and that "the three remaining facilities will quickly run out of space to maintain animals." Making room would "require the Department to revert back to old procedures for euthanizing animals… The number of euthanasia will increase dramatically."

What they're saying:

LAAS employees tell FOX 11 that currently, between five and 10 dogs are euthanized a week, simply because of overcrowding.

"When a dog gets [listed for euthanasia], they'll take a dog off the website, they'll put them in the back, where they're not available for public view," one employee told FOX 11. "So they're setting this dog to die and then giving them the littlest chance to get out of the shelter as possible."

What's next:

While the proposed cuts could be substantial, there is hope.

Mayor Bass' office told FOX 11 in a statement on Thursday that the city has set aside approximately $5 million in the unappropriated balance for LAAS.

In her memo, Ramirez said the money "would allow the Department to maintain the current level of services for the residents of the City of Los Angeles."

The City Council still has to approve the proposed budget.