Activists claim LA animal shelters euthanize healthy dogs due to overcrowded shelters

On Oscar Sunday, as festivities were underway, a Norwegian Elkhound named Zuko faced an imminent euthanasia appointment. Gerry Pass, on his way to an Oscar party, made a sudden decision to intervene, flipping a U-turn and heading to the shelter.

Pass recalled being initially discouraged from adopting Zuko by the shelter manager, who portrayed the dog as an aggressive biter unfit for adoption. However, upon meeting Zuko, Pass found him to be a delightful, affectionate companion with no signs of aggression. Pass's office colleagues echoed his sentiment, describing Zuko as playful and loving.

Unfortunately, Zuko's story is not unique. Many volunteers, former shelter employees, and animal rights activists in Los Angeles claim that healthy dogs without behavioral issues are routinely euthanized due to overcrowded shelters, primarily caused by large breed dogs needing individual kennels.

Despite California code stating that no adoptable animal should be euthanized if it can be placed in a suitable home, allegations persist that perfectly healthy dogs face euthanasia due to shelter capacity issues. LA Animal Services denies these claims, asserting that they do not euthanize healthy, safe, and friendly animals, calling such rumors false.

However, a viral email from LA Animal Services' Volunteer Coordinator suggested that 800 dogs were at risk of euthanasia, sparking outrage among volunteers. They marched into a city council meeting demanding change, alleging that volunteers who spoke out were fired or retaliated against.

Cathy Serksnas, a former volunteer, recounted the heart-wrenching experience of walking dogs on their last walk before euthanasia. One of her favorites, a pit bull mix named Tiko, was euthanized despite being a good, adoptable dog.

Animal rights advocate Valerie Repnau lamented the situation, expressing frustration that society could do better for these animals but fails to act. She criticized the allocation of resources and the treatment of animals in shelters.

Fortunately, Zuko found a second chance at life, with Pass's friend taking him to live on her ranch in Georgia. However, for many other dogs, such opportunities are elusive, leading to heartbreaking outcomes. Pass emphasized the needless loss of perfectly good animals due to flawed shelter practices.

Below is a full statement from LA Animal Services:

"Since General Manager Dains was appointed, overcrowding has been nearly cut in half in less than a year because of creative new policies to protect animals. When General Manager Dains began, LAAS had 560 volunteers who had volunteered 1 hour over the previous 30 days. There are currently 953 volunteers who have volunteered 1 hour over the previous 30 days - that’s nearly double the growth in less than a year.

There is obviously much more work to be done but progress has been made and lives of animals have been saved.

During the Board of Animal Services Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, General Manager Dains said she was grateful for the ongoing support of our committed volunteers and New Hope partners, who make up the vast majority of those working with LAAS and who understand how complex the issues are facing the department and the community.

Dains continues to invite and encourage collaboration from anyone who wants to work with the department to find solutions that benefit animals and our community. It's crucial to emphasize that LAAS does not and will not entertain the idea of euthanizing healthy, safe, and friendly animals, and any rumors indicating otherwise are entirely false.

A small minority of "advocates" and certain rescue organizations, who are not actively engaged in our shelters, continue to distort and fabricate an untrue narrative about the department. We know that anyone who loves or cares for animals would never abandon them and would help us achieve our goals within the department.

Since her appointment in July 2023, GM Staycee Dains has been working urgently to address overcrowding in our shelters and has spoken openly and frankly about the crisis facing LAAS, which is occurring nationwide.

People are abandoning their large dogs at shelters in alarming numbers

Too few people are adopting and fostering large dogs from shelters and rescue groups

Spay/Neuter & Veterinary care for animals can be too expensive and difficult for many people to access

LAAS is not euthanizing healthy, friendly and safe animals for any reason including for space.

These factors have created an overpopulation of large dogs in shelters. We are urging Angelenos to help us confront this crisis by coming forward to help animals by fostering, adopting, volunteering, and donating."

