Truck fire shuts down 405 Freeway north near Sherman Oaks
LOS ANGELES - A truck explosion forced massive traffic delays along the 405 Freeway near Sherman Oaks.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway a little after 3:45 p.m. on Monday, December 8.
In addition to shutting down 405 Freeway North, the fire also shut down the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Ventura Boulevard.
FOX INTERACTIVE TRAFFIC MAP
According to LAFD, the burned-down vehicle was a flatbed truck with a load of hay.
No one was hurt in the truck fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.