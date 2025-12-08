Truck fire shuts down 405 Freeway north near Sherman Oaks

The Brief A massive truck fire forced major traffic delays for those going towards and away from Sherman Oaks. The fire ended up shutting down parts of the 101 and 405 freeways near Sherman Oaks. No injuries were reported in the truck fire.



A truck explosion forced massive traffic delays along the 405 Freeway near Sherman Oaks.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway a little after 3:45 p.m. on Monday, December 8.

In addition to shutting down 405 Freeway North, the fire also shut down the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Ventura Boulevard.

According to LAFD, the burned-down vehicle was a flatbed truck with a load of hay.

No one was hurt in the truck fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.