Kanye West testifies in trial over Malibu mansion lawsuit

The Brief Ye, formerly Kanye West, testified in a Los Angeles court Friday regarding a lawsuit filed by a former contractor over a botched Malibu mansion renovation. Contractor Tony Saxon alleges unpaid wages and hazardous conditions, including a "fire hazard" generator. It remains unclear if the jury will classify Saxon as a full-time employee or an unlicensed contractor, a distinction that could determine the case's outcome.



Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Friday to testify in a high-profile civil trial.

The legal battle centers on the dramatic gutting of a $57 million Malibu mansion designed by architect Tadao Ando, which was left as a concrete shell after a failed renovation project.

What we know:

Tony Saxon, a former contractor on the project, is suing Ye for more than $1 million, alleging wrongful termination, hazardous working conditions, and unpaid wages.

Saxon testified that Ye promised him $20,000 per week but only made partial payments. The contractor further claims he was forced to sleep on the mansion's concrete floor and was eventually fired in 2021 for refusing to perform dangerous tasks.

During his testimony on Friday, Ye appeared sluggish, frequently closing his eyes and stating he did not recall specific details. However, he did confirm his desire to replace the home's stairs with a slide and transform the property into an "off-the-grid" bunker.

What we don't know:

The core of the defense's argument relies on whether Saxon misrepresented his credentials.

Ye’s legal team alleges Saxon was an unlicensed contractor and therefore not entitled to the compensation he is seeking under California law.

What's next:

The 12-day jury trial is expected to conclude next week.

Following Ye's testimony, the court will hear closing arguments before the jury begins deliberations to determine if Ye is liable for the alleged labor violations and unpaid expenses.