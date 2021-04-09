Long Beach woman connects with own heritage through her new business

article

Safer-at-home restrictions have led to a boom in-home businesses, including food preparation services.

A Long Beach architect who began home-baking during the pandemic discovered a new passion and powerful connections to her past.

German-born Alina Tompert makes traditional cookies from her homeland called Guadsle and Platzchen. The treats brought her comfort during a sometimes stressful year of staying at home.

"That cinnamon smell the ground nuts, the freshly toasted ground hazelnuts kneading the dough with my little fingers and rolling it out. It’s really something that that harkens back to my to my childhood," Tompert says.

An often-key ingredient cinnamon or "Zimt" in German is now the name of her new home business.

Tompert has been busy reviving centuries-old European recipes, passed down by generations of family matriarchs, including the secrets of her late grandmother or "Oma."

In addition to classic German cookies, Tompert is giving a modern take. Her baked goods are organic and contain all-natural ingredients. She has rolled out a "happy hour" inspired collection with flavors like Pina colada, Mojito, Strawberry Daquiri and Ginger Mule.

"All four kind of make this beautiful Quartet of colorful vibrant and really flavorful cookies," she says.

This month, Zimt is introducing a special cookie in honor of Earth Month.

"It’s a round platzen and of course we have matcha cookie that is sandwiched with our house-made strawberry jam. And then, it has this beautiful glaze on top that's colored naturally with spirulina green and blue spirulina powder," Tompert says.

The Mother-Earth cookies align with the company’s mission.

"The bottom line Zimt bakery is really. Planet over profit frankly."

Twenty percent of profits for its Earth Day cookies go to a green charity.

Zimt is now committing to a Net-zero carbon footprint. Its packaging is 100%compostable

Tompert says it’s her way of carrying on a family legacy and honoring her heritage.

"I think my grandmother would be proud," she said.

For more information on these delicious cookies or to place an order go to https://www.zimt.com

