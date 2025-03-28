Pursuit suspect in custody after crashing into multiple cars, building in Long Beach

The Brief A man was arrested after a wild chase that caused multiple collisions in Long Beach. Images from SkyFOX show at least five cars that were hit by the suspect's vehicle. The flatbed truck the suspect was in is believed to be stolen.



A man was taken into custody after a wild chase ended in multiple collisions in Long Beach.

SkyFOX was over the chase in the Whittier area as the suspect drove recklessly on surface streets, dodging over vehicles.

The vehicle, a work truck, was believed to be stolen.

Timeline:

The vehicle got onto the northbound lanes of the 605 freeway and drove on the side shoulder for a brief time.

The driver eventually exited on Whittier Blvd. and was seen driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding, and narrowly missing other cars.

Violent crash

The chase turned violent once the driver got into Long Beach.

As they were driving on 7th Street near Bellflower Blvd. the suspect drove over a median divider then sideswiped three vehicles.

He kept driving on 7th Street, again narrowly dodging other cars. At the intersection of 7th Street and Park Ave. the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road then collided head first with an SUV. But that crash didn't stop him either, and the suspect kept driving.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Then, at the intersection of 7th Street and Termino Ave., he ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles. He missed hitting a pedestrian by just a few feet.

The impact of the crash caused his vehicle to go up the curb and crash into a concrete barrier that was in front of the Sherwin-Williams paint store.

The suspect exited the car and causally walked away. He walked at a slow pace for about a block or so until officers tackled him to the ground. He was eventually taken into custody and arrested on Mira Mar Ave. and 8th Street.

One officer appeared to have been injured while helping tackle the suspect.

What we don't know:

The condition of the multiple people hit during the pursuit are unknown.