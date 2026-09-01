San Fernando police shoot, kill man accused of attacking woman with shovel

The Brief San Fernando police shot and killed a man late Monday night following reports that he was attacking a woman with a shovel. The woman involved in the attack and two other reported victims were interviewed by police at the station following the incident. Authorities have not yet identified the deceased man or disclosed what specific actions led officers to open fire, and the CA Department of Justice is investigating.



A man was shot and killed by San Fernando police after officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon late Monday night, according to San Fernando Interim Police Chief Anthony Miranda.

Police say the original caller reported that a man was attacking a woman with a shovel. Officers confronted the man after arriving at the scene, and a shooting followed.

What we know:

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. near Maclay Avenue and Third Street in San Fernando.

Miranda said officers were dispatched to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The caller told police that a man was attacking a woman with a shovel.

Officers arrived and confronted the man. A shooting followed, according to Miranda.

After the shooting, the man received CPR but was pronounced dead.

The woman who police say was attacked was being interviewed at the police station along with two other people described by police as victims of the attack.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about what happened during the confrontation between the man and the officers or what immediately led officers to open fire.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released. Police said his name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Additional details about the three people police described as victims, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack, have not been released.