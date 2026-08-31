Is MacArthur Park safe to visit Labor Day Weekend? DA Hochman to put it to the test

The Brief District Attorney Nathan Hochman plans to host a picnic at MacArthur Park over Labor Day weekend, honoring a pledge he made after a June drug bust. The park has seen recent incidents, including a water rescue and videos showing a man swimming in the lake and another person confronting the person filming. Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez’s office cites ongoing efforts to improve homelessness, cleanliness and public safety at MacArthur Park.



As Labor Day weekend approaches, questions remain about whether MacArthur Park is safe for local families. However, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman plans to follow through on a high-profile pledge to host a picnic at MacArthur Park this holiday weekend.

The June drug bust and the DA's Pledge

The test of public safety follows a major multi-agency operation in early June 2026, when law enforcement arrested over a dozen individuals during a massive drug bust at MacArthur Park.

Federal officials said the raid was part of a broader, sustained effort to strip the park of criminals and drug addicts and return the public space to the neighborhood.

"What I'm hoping is as we get the criminal elements out of the park, the city can come in and rehabilitate it," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during the operation.

On the day of the raid, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman made a specific, public commitment to measure the park’s progress.

"Here’s a pledge I make: Labor Day of 2026. I’m going to be here with my family. Middle of the day. We’re going to have a lovely picnic lunch," Hochman said in June.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to FOX 11 that "District Attorney Hochman will be hosting a picnic for employees at MacArthur Park on Labor Day weekend."

Ongoing incidents raise questions

Recent video suggests persistent public safety challenges at the park.

Earlier this month, first responders conducted a water rescue after a woman was seen splashing inside the park's fountain.

Social media video posted this week and obtained by FOX 11 showed a man swimming in the park’s lake, followed shortly by another individual charging at and confronting the person filming the incident.

Revitalization

MacArthur Park falls within Los Angeles City Council District 1, represented by Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez.

According to Councilwoman Hernandez’s district website, "Since taking office, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez has led a transformative revitalization of MacArthur Park, bringing together an unprecedented coalition of community groups, city departments, state agencies, and federal partners."

The site also highlights various initiatives targeting homelessness, park cleanliness, and public safety. Click here to learn more. https://cd1.lacity.gov/MacArthur-Park

Whether those efforts have rendered the park safe enough for the broader public to return remains an open question that will be tested this coming Labor Day weekend.