Street racing suspected in deadly crash involving 16 vehicles in Norwalk

The Brief One driver died after being ejected in a 16-vehicle collision on Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk early Tuesday. Two eastbound vehicles collided and rolled over, triggering a chain reaction that damaged five moving and 11 parked cars, authorities said. Authorities suspect street racing may have caused the crash; the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating.



A multi-vehicle collision in Norwalk early Tuesday morning left one driver dead after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department suspect street racing may have played a central role in the chain-creation crash.

What we know:

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Rosecrans Avenue near Longworth Avenue around 12:52 a.m. when one car rear-ended the other, the sheriff's department said.

The impact caused both vehicles to roll over several times.

A total of 16 vehicles were struck during the crash sequence, including five moving vehicles and 11 parked vehicles along the road, according to officials.

The driver of one of the rolling vehicles was ejected from his car and died as a result of his injuries.

A third vehicle traveling directly behind the primary collision lost control and crashed into several parked cars, authorities said.

One person was treated at the scene and released.

At this time, investigators suspect street racing was a potential contributing factor to the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver who was killed in the wreck.

It's unclear how fast the vehicles were traveling prior to impact or whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Sheriff's officials have not stated if any of the surviving drivers face criminal charges or citations in connection with the incident.

What's next:

The LASD's investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.