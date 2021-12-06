Long Beach Police officers charged with lying about 2018 arrest

Two Long Beach Police officers were charged with lying about the circumstances of a 2018 arrest, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday.

Dedier Reyes and David Salcedo were each charged with filing a false report and falsifying a public record. Reyes was also charged with perjury.

On Feb. 15, 2018, Reyes and Salcedo were patrolling Long Beach when they detained two men outside a taqueria. There, the officers found a bag with a loaded handgun inside. Reyes and Salcedo are accused of lying about how they recovered that handgun. Their report led to a wrongful arrest. Reyes' perjury charge comes because he was the one who filed the false report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Law enforcement officers have a legal and moral obligation to the people they serve to always tell the truth," Gascón said in a press release. "The failure of a sworn peace officer to tell the truth can result in an innocent person losing their freedom."

An arraignment has yet to be scheduled. The Long Beach Police Department is still investigating.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.