Driver with baby in car leads police on chase that ends in crash in Long Beach; 1 dead, 8 others hurt

A suspect driving with a baby inside the car leads police on a chase that ends in a deadly crash in Long Beach.

According to the Seal Beach Police Department, the chase stemmed from a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and Marina Drive. The suspect, with a female passenger and a baby aboard, drove off and a police chase ensued.

The chase eventually took a deadly turn, with the suspect getting into a nine-car wreck late Tuesday night. The suspect tried to run away from the scene on foot but was eventually placed in custody.

The nine-car crash ended with eight people getting hurt and a ninth person killed, Seal Beach PD told FOX 11. A woman – who had nothing to do with neither the chase nor the chase suspect and was inside a different vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash. Officials did not give an update on how the baby is doing after they were involved in the deadly crash.

The deadly crash in Long Beach remains under investigation. Other than evading officers and being involved in a deadly crash, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.