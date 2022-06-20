Long Beach's new water playground opening at Alamitos Beach

article

Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer.

Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!

It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard and bouncer.

Officials said the playground's other components encourage water activities such as swimming, leaping, sliding, and balancing.

Wibit is located between Fifth and Sixth places and will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until the end of the summer season.

The $400,000 project is coordinated by Public Works in coordination with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine and is made possible through the Tidelands Operations Fund, which has covered costs for repairs and upgrades to many public facilities in Long Beach.