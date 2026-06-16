From Belize to LA: How a home World Cup unites one local soccer family

The Brief For local soccer families like the Lindos, the FIFA World Cup is a major celebration rooted in deep international roots and a shared love for the sport. The ultra-athletic family features three soccer-playing brothers, including 20-year-old Raymond, who recently competed in Barcelona, and 12-year-old Marlon, who is coached by his father. Despite being sidelined by knee surgery, 16-year-old elite prospect Jacob Lindo celebrated his birthday at a downtown LA soccer hub, using the tournament season as inspiration for his recovery.



The FIFA World Cup is for all to enjoy, but for soccer families, the big event is close to the heart. Families like Lindo’s, whose three boys all play soccer, are sure to be watching the world’s biggest soccer event.

What we know:

The Lindo family's love of soccer began in father John Lindo's homeland of Belize. "We grew up playing soccer in the streets, me and my boys," John Lindo said. "That's all we did all day. Play soccer. Eat mangos. Go back and play soccer." John now coaches his youngest son, 12-year-old Marlon.

The middle son, Jacob Lindo, is a 16-year-old elite footballer. He recently celebrated his birthday at a small soccer entertainment venue and cultural hub in downtown Los Angeles called the Football Boutique. Jacob is an elite player whose dad started training him when he was just 5 years old.

Jacob wore a Mexico jersey to his party, but he planned to cheer on the reigning World Cup champion, Argentina.

Though Jacob is currently sidelined due to an injury, he is exceptionally skilled. He previously attended an academy run by the famed club Paris Saint-Germain and played in a tournament in Paris.

The North Hollywood High School student underwent knee surgery a year ago and cannot play yet, but his mother, Mira, says his party was as much a birthday celebration as it was an emotional boost. She emphasized that there are invaluable lessons that come from sports, noting it is all about "learning to be strong, to not give up." Mira is cheering for a tournament win by France, Senegal, or Haiti.

Meanwhile, the oldest brother, 20-year-old Raymond Rickman Lindo, recently received an invitation to a tournament in Barcelona. Raymond described Spain as "the core of football," adding, "you're getting the real deal." He is betting on former World Cup champion France for a win in the tournament.

The Football Boutique calls itself a cultural hub. Along with serving as a downtown Los Angeles event space with soccer-themed rooms, the venue sells historic jerseys and shirts with deep roots in the sport's history.