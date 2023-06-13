Local food banks flooded by families who need help

California's Food Bank Association is warning of a catastrophic hunger crisis this year.

In Santa Monica, the Westside Food Bank distributes food to other food pantries, who then distribute it to families in need.

Just $1 is equal to four meals as every dollar donated to Westside is matched.

California food banks are reporting some of their busiest months on record.

As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, so do the benefits for more than 5 million Californians.

California's food stamps program gave maximum benefits to recipients for their household size during the pandemic.

Also, as the school year ends, a federal program that gave food benefits and meals is being replaced by a new program that gives $40 a month per child. That is significantly less and below the previous $125 per month per child.

Another concern is the debt ceiling agreement, which imposes more work requirements on those who receive these benefits.

Roughly 1 in 5 Californians experience food insecurity and that's expected to rise.

You can donate to the Westside Food Bank by visiting wsfb.org.

To find a food bank near you, visit cafoodbanks.org.