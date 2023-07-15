Local food bank offering free groceries for striking Hollywood writers, actors

An Arlington Heights food bank is showing solidarity with striking Hollywood writers and actors, by offering union members free groceries while they're out of work.

Kristina Wong is a SAG-AFTRA member and a regular World Harvest Food Bank. The food bank is different than most. Typically, you can shop for your food, and walk out with a full cart for a donation of just $55.

Hollywood writers went on strike in May. Earlier this week, actors joined the picket lines. Once actors hit the picket lines, Wong started to worry about how union members would keep food on the table. Being a regular at World Harvest, she reached out to Glen Curado.

SUGGESTED: Hollywood on strike: SAG-AFTRA actors begin picketing with writers

"I originally said, ‘Glen you just have to offer a small hand basket,’ and he said 'No, let's offer a big cart of food,'" Wong said.

The cart courtesy of the food bank comes filled with staples like fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.

"All you have to do is come on in, show me your SAG card or WGA card, and that's it. I'm going to hook you up with $300-$400 worth of groceries."

World Harvest Food Bank is open Mondays through Saturdays and is on Venice Boulevard in Arlington Heights.