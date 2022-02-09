Local fitness model lands football season ads

While the Super Bowl has a lot of people excited about the commercials, for one SoCal fitness model it means employment. Seems every football season Diego Sebastian lands a big ad!

If you watched the NFC or AFC championship games you may have seen the ad for Amazon Prime where a snake-haired Medusa turns a hunky suitor into stone. Sebastian is that suitor with a wink seen 'round the world.

Sebastian is a fitness model with major muscles. He's landed the covers of numerous muscle magazines. With his physique, in the world of commercial acting he tends to land the role of a football player or athlete, a firefighter, or roman solider as in another Amazon Prime ad.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Sebastian says he never knows when a commercial is going to actually air. By the time it does he's long moved onto to the next job. He says the Amazon Prime ads that have run during football season have been fun because he's been hearing from friends across the country during pandemic times who text or call or comment on his social media. His greatest joy is for his nine-year-old son to see his work.

The 52-year-old from the San Fernando Valley was born in Argentina and came to California with his parents as a child. Basketball was his sport in high school, and he worked as a firefighter for the U.S. Forestry Service before taking on fitness modeling at 27 years old.

As for his workout and eating routine? He says 70% of it is diet. He works out for an hour a day unless in specific training. With a lifetime commitment to fitness its more of a lifestyle.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.