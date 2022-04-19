Local filmmaker captures 'The Armenian Spirit' in war documentary

Often our own personal connection and experiences leads us down the path to create something meaningful for the greater good.

After her cousin was killed in the 2020 war in Artsakh, Angela Asatrian decided to investigate the reasons behind the war and to share the stories of survival.

Her documentary "The Armenian Spirit" will help you understand what happened, what’s going on and why things are still happening.

To Asatrian, the "Armenian Spirit" means resiliency.

"It means having a spirit that's unbreakable. And throughout our thousands of years of history… we’ve had so many atrocities, genocides and war— but the Armenian people continue to live on — they get up off their knees and continue. I really tried to incorporate all of those aspects in this film to also help remind Armenians that our history is not just tragedy, that's not who we are— our story is what we do after that."

"The Armenian Spirit" will soon be available to watch on Amazon Prime. Asatrian has also written a book on the experience, which comes out on April 20.

