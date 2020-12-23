Local candle business teams up with nonprofit to give back to others

Candle business born out of the COVID-19 pandemic — now, a local woman is working with a charity to give back to others

Nancy Meguerditchian, the creator of LUMIERE de la mer, said the business started as she and her kids were looking to pass the time during the quarantine.

"We were thinking of different things," Meguerditchian said. "We went on YouTube and we started watching videos on how to make candles and I thought, 'This would be fun!'"

The family then ordered candle products online and what started off as a hobby quickly grew into something more meaningful.

Meguerditchian teamed up with Freedom Loving Youth to fundraise, to give back to others and to connect with her roots. The nonprofit organization helps soldiers and families impacted by poverty, illness and injustice worldwide.

"I was able to see the work that [Freedom Loving Youth was] doing on ground zero in Armenia and the aid that they were providing to fallen soldiers, their families and the children that were displaced," Meguerditchian said.

"We wanted to do something special for everyone," she added. "When you light a candle, it brings a sense of peace and comfort. What better way to do that than with something that is inspired by our homeland?"

You can purchase or check out LUMIERE de la mer's candles through Instagram, Facebook or Venmo. It is a minimum donation of $50 for a candle and 100% of proceeds go to giving humanitarian aid through Freedom Loving Youth.

