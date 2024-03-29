Lizzo seemingly 'quits' music industry amidst sexual harassment lawsuit litigations in social media post

article

In a social media post shared to Instagram Friday afternoon, Grammy-award winning musician Lizzo declared she "quit."

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," wrote Lizzo in the Instagram post. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it."

Does this mean she is quitting music? Is she quitting social media? Or – hold the eye-roll – "I QUIT" the name of her next single?

Lizzo's cryptic announcement comes after three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit in August of last year, alleging that the singer perpetuated a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit alleges Lizzo weight-shamed the dancers, pressured them into participating in disturbing sex shows while overseas, and once held a dancer against her will after threatening to assault another performer.

The plaintiffs are listed as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. They allege multiple items of misconduct including sexual, religious and racial harassment, as well as disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," said Lizzo in a statement at the time the lawsuit was filed.

A judge denied the singer's efforts to get the sexual harassment case thrown out in February of this year.

Lizzo is also facing a second lawsuit filed against her by another former employee who alleged that her direct boss, Lizzo's wardrobe manager, mocked and bullied other employees, including the dancers.

Both of these cases are still ongoing.

The rapper and singer is best known for her hits "Good as Hell," "About Damn Time" and "Juice."

Her work began gaining popularity in 2017 when her single "Truth Hurts" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 two years after its initial release. This became the longest-leading solo song by a female rapper.

"I'm constantly going up against lies being told about me for clout & views…my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name," Lizzo said in Friday's social media post. "I quit."

As of 4 p.m. PT Friday, the singer has not published a follow-up post explaining what she is actually quitting.