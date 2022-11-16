Suspect flees after leading LAPD on chase

A pursuit suspect led officers on a chase before fleeing into a Culver City neighborhood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver was wanted for robbery.

The suspect was seen driving eastbound on the 10 Freeway, through Mar Vista, Palms and Beverlywood.

Images from SkyFOX showed the suspect hitting another vehicle at an intersection in Santa Monica; the driver also narrowly missed a pedestrian.

The suspect eventually parked the vehicle near Jacob St. and McManus Ave. in Culver City and fled.

It is unclear if he was taken into custody.

