Little girl seen walking out of tear-gassed vehicle now in protective custody after traumatic standoff

It’s the video everyone’s talking about, and now we know more about it.

A wild, dangerous pursuit through Chino Hills, Chino, Ontario, and then eventually coming to a halt in Diamond Bar. But not before the female driver, identified Wednesday as 30-year-old Margaret Hassan, of Pomona - hit numerous cars and managed to avert the pit maneuver.

Then came a long standoff.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tried everything, but negotiations with the driver were fruitless. Deputies said Hassan was initially being investigated for a road rage incident, but as LASD struggled to get the driver to pull over, a chase ensued. After evading authorities for hours, her car eventually came to a stop.

Live on FOX 11, a drone could be seen buzzing atop the hood of the car to peer in, nonlethal bullets were fired into the car and then tear gas was deployed to get the driver to come out.

But what happened next was shocking. A frightened 9-year-old girl emerges from the car and into the arms of LA County deputy Darell Edwards. Speaking to reporters, Edwards said law enforcement had no idea a child was in the car; they believed the driver to be the sole occupant.

When the girl walked out of the car, his instinct as a father kicked in. Edwards, a dad of three, picked the tiny girl up in his arms to comfort her.

"She was trembling and crying and asked for water," Edwards said.

Edwards carried her over to paramedics. At the briefing, LASD also confirmed that the little girl’s mother was the driver.

Hassan was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and evading arrest. The little girl has been placed in protective custody.

