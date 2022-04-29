Little boy found without parents at homeless encampment in Paramount

Authorities are looking for the parents of a little boy who was found alone at a homeless encampment in Paramount.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said he was found Thursday around 10 a.m. at an encampment in the Los Angeles riverbed near the 710 and 105 Freeways. He was with a man who has no relation to the child.

Officials believe the little boy’s name is Anthony.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakewood Station Watch Commander at 562-623-3500 or LASD Detective Delgadillo at 562-254-6176.

